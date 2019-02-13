Thomas dished out an assist in Tuesday's win over the Devils.

Thomas fired a shot that rung off the post, and Ivan Barbashev scooped it up and sent it home to put the Blues up 2-0 in the first period. The 19-year-old continues working on the fourth line, but he gets utilized on the power play as well. The lack of ice time hasn't held him back lately, as Thomas sports a three-game point streak (four assists).