Thomas collected three assists in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

The Blues' top line of Thomas, Pavel Buchnevich and Jordan Kyrou took over the game after a scoreless first period, combining for three goals and eight points. Thomas has three multi-point performances in the last four games, and over the last 15 he's exploded for six goals and 18 points. The surge has put the 24-year-old on pace to reach 30 goals and 80 points for the first time in his career.