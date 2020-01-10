Blues' Robert Thomas: Three-point night
Thomas had a goal and two assists with a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-1 victory over Buffalo.
Thomas opened the scoring with his eighth of the year less than five minutes into the game. He also drew assists on goals by Tyler Bozak and Alexander Steen. The three-point night gave Thomas eight points (four goals, four assists) in his last seven games and the 20-year-old sophomore has now produced a solid 24 points in 40 games on the year.
