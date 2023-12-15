Thomas scored two goals and added an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Thomas opened the scoring in the first period, beating Joonas Korpisalo on a breakaway, before adding another goal in the second and assisting on Pavel Buchnevich's goal in the third. It's Thomas' second two-goal game in his last four contests. The 24-year-old center is up to 12 goals and 30 points through 29 games this season.