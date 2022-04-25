Thomas notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Thomas didn't wait until overtime to extend his point streak this time, helping out on a Vladimir Tarasenko tally in the second period. The 22-year-old Thomas has gotten on the scoresheet in 17 straight games, matching Connor McDavid's season-opening streak as the longest in the league this year. Thomas is at 20 goals, 57 assists, 113 shots on net and a plus-21 rating through 70 appearances.