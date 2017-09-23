Thomas lit the lamp twice -- including a goal on the man advantage -- Friday in a 4-0 win over the Capitals.

Unless you happen to closely follow the Blues and their prospects, Thomas' name may not ring a bell, but he became a Note with a first-round (20th overall) pick from this year's draft. In 2015-16, the right-shooting center added a mere 15 points in 40 regular-season games with OHL London, only to average a point per game over 66 matches last year. It could take a few years for Thomas to get settled into the NHL, but his performance Friday is nonetheless a terrific confidence booster.