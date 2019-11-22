Thomas registered three assists during a 5-0 win over the Flames on Thursday.

Playing a more significant role with the Blues since Vladimir Tarasenko suffered a shoulder injury that will keep him out of the lineup for months, Thomas has put up four assists in two games and now has eight points in 18 games. If he's available, the 20-year-old holds solid value at the moment, as long as Tarasenko remains out of St. Louis' lineup.