Blues' Robert Thomas: Trio of assists in win
Thomas registered three assists during a 5-0 win over the Flames on Thursday.
Playing a more significant role with the Blues since Vladimir Tarasenko suffered a shoulder injury that will keep him out of the lineup for months, Thomas has put up four assists in two games and now has eight points in 18 games. If he's available, the 20-year-old holds solid value at the moment, as long as Tarasenko remains out of St. Louis' lineup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.