Thomas picked up two assists in Monday's 4-0 win over the Red Wings.
The 25-year-old center helped set up Alexandre Texier in the second period and Dylan Holloway for an empty-netter in the third. Thomas has five multi-point performances in 11 December games, racking up four goals and 16 points on the month.
