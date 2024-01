Thomas tallied a goal and an assist in Thursday's 2-1 victory over Vancouver.

Thomas set up Colton Parayko's tally in the first period before adding a goal in the final frame, beating Thatcher Demko from the slot for his third marker in as many games, putting St. Louis ahead 2-1. The 24-year-old Thomas has been on a tear, tallying six goals and 14 points in his last nine contests. Overall, he's up to 41 points (16 goals, 25 assists) through 37 games this season.