Blues' Robert Thomas: Unable to play Monday
Thomas (upper body) won't play in Monday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Thomas grew up just outside of Toronto, and he'll be scratched from his homecoming for the second straight year. The nature of Thomas' injury hasn't been revealed, but it's a good sign that the 20-year-old was able to skate following the Blues' official practice. Zach Sanford is expected to continue working on the third line in his place while Robby Fabbri slots in on the power play.
