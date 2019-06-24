Thomas had surgery on his wrist to repair tendon damage, the team announced Monday.

According to the Blues, Thomas will be re-evaluated ahead of training camp, so it appears the center will be ready for Opening Night. The 19-year-old racked up nine goals, 24 assists and 80 shots in his rookie campaign, before adding another six points in 21 postseason contests. If he can avoid the sophomore slump, the Ontario native should be capable of challenging for the 40-point mark next season in a top-six role.