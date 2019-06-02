Blues' Robert Thomas: Unlikely to play Monday
Thomas (undisclosed) is unlikely to suit up for Monday's Game 4 matchup against Boston after practicing in a limited capacity Sunday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Thomas was on the ice for practice but didn't handle to puck or do much else for that matter. Assuming he is out, it would be the third straight game without the rookie forward for St. Louis.
