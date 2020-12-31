Head coach Craig Berube said Thursday that Thomas will compete for a top-six center role in training camp, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports. "There's a good opportunity he's going to open camp at center in a top-six role. It's his to take," Berube said. "If he shows he can do it, then it's his. He's a great player and this is his third year in the NHL, so I think he's ready for it."

In short, it's Thomas' job to lose. The 2017 first-round pick floated up and down the lineup last season, often playing right wing while in the top six and shifting to center when on the third line. The 21-year-old is a natural center, however, featuring uncommon speed and crafty playmaking ability. Thomas rang up 10 goals and 32 assists over 66 games last season. If he wins a top-six role, he'll log consistent minutes with snipers like Mike Hoffman, David Perron and Brayden Schenn. He carries immense fantasy upside in that scenario.