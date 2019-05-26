Blues' Robert Thomas: Will play Monday
Thomas will suit up for Monday's Game 1 despite not practicing in full on Sunday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Thomas joined practice late to do some work on his own but he appears to be healthy. The rookie winger notched 33 points in the regular season but has just six points in 19 postseason contests.
