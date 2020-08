Thomas (undisclosed) will draw back into the lineup for Sunday's round-robin game against Dallas.

Thomas was held out of Thursday's loss to the Golden Knights as a precaution, but whatever kept him sidelined for that contest clearly wasn't overly serious. The 21-year-old forward fired two shots on goal but failed to tally a point in 14:24 of ice time during the Blues' round-robin opener against the Avalanche.