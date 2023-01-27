Thomas (lower body) is sore but will remain on the road trip, according to coach Craig Berube.
Thomas was injured Thursday in Arizona and should be considered day-to-day at this time. The Blues play in Colorado on Saturday and in Winnipeg on Monday before getting 12 days off for the bye week as well as the All-Star break. Thomas has 12 goals and 43 points in 48 games this season.
