GM Doug Armstrong said Thomas wouldn't be loaned to Team Canada for the World Junior Championship, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Thomas played for won the gold medal with Team Canada last year in Buffalo, piling up six points in seven games. The 19-year-old was eligible to compete in the tournament again, but Armstrong determined it'd be better for Thomas' development to stay with the Blues where he's working on the third line and occasionally gets power-play minutes. Thomas has two goals and nine points through 25 games with the Blues.