Thomas (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Ducks.

Thomas appears to be nearing a return to game action, but he'll have to wait for St. Louis' post All-Star break matchup with the Blue Jackets for his next opportunity to do so. The 19-year-old pivot has been a solid source of depth scoring for the Blues this campaign, notching five goals and 14 points in 37 appearances.