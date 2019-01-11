Blues' Robert Thomas: Won't travel with team
Thomas (upper body) will not join the Blues on their upcoming four-game road trip and has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
With Thomas slated to miss the next four games, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him designated for IR. The center has racked up five goals, nine assists and 42 shots in his 37 outings this season. If Alexander Steen (shoulder) isn't cleared to play ahead of Saturday's clash with Dallas, the Blues will likely need to call-up a player form the minors.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...