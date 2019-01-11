Thomas (upper body) will not join the Blues on their upcoming four-game road trip and has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

With Thomas slated to miss the next four games, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him designated for IR. The center has racked up five goals, nine assists and 42 shots in his 37 outings this season. If Alexander Steen (shoulder) isn't cleared to play ahead of Saturday's clash with Dallas, the Blues will likely need to call-up a player form the minors.