Blues' Robert Thomas: Working on top power play
Thomas is expected to start the season on the team's top power-play unit, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
The Blues are expecting big things out of Thomas in his second NHL season, and he has a good opportunity to come through immediately. The Blues' top power-play unit currently features Vladimir Tarasenko and Brayden Schenn. That will develop plenty of opportunities, Thomas will also work on the third line at even strength alongside Tyler Bozak and Robby Fabbri.
