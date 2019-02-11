Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Back on scoresheet in OT win
O'Reilly picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators.
He failed to pick up a point in two contests after seeing his eight-game point streak snapped Feb. 7, but O'Reilly didn't need much time to get back in form. The 28-year-old has seven goals and 23 points in 20 games since Christmas, and his point-a-game pace doesn't seem likely to dissipate as long as he keeps his spot on the Blues' top line with Vladimir Tarasenko.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...