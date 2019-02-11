Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Back on scoresheet in OT win

O'Reilly picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators.

He failed to pick up a point in two contests after seeing his eight-game point streak snapped Feb. 7, but O'Reilly didn't need much time to get back in form. The 28-year-old has seven goals and 23 points in 20 games since Christmas, and his point-a-game pace doesn't seem likely to dissipate as long as he keeps his spot on the Blues' top line with Vladimir Tarasenko.