O'Reilly (foot) has resumed skating, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

There's still no timeline for O'Reilly, who's missed the last 14 games with a fractured foot, to return, but the fact that he's resumed skating is obviously a step in the right direction for his recovery. Check back for another update on the 32-year-old pivot, who's collected 10 goals and 16 points while posting an ugly minus-28 rating through 37 contests this season, once he's cleared to return to practice with his teammates.