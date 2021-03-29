O'Reilly scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks.

O'Reilly opened the scoring just 2:27 into the game, creating an offensive-zone turnover before finishing off a slick feed from Vladimir Tarasenko in front. It was O'Reilly's second goal in as many games, and his 12th of the season, tying him for the team lead with David Perron and Brayden Schenn. The 29-year-old O'Reilly is enjoying yet another fine campaign, producing at a nearly point per game clip with 33 in 35 contests. He also owns a plus-13 rating.