Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Breaks through points barrier
O'Reilly whipped up a goal and an assist on the power play in Wednesday night's 5-4 win over the Ducks.
O'Reilly was the secondary distributor on Brayden Schenn's goal that opened the scoring for the Bruins, and then he threaded the puck through a screen for a man-advantage goal to put the Blues up 2-1 in the first period. O'Reilly now has a career high in points with 25 goals and 40 assists through 66 games in his first year with the Notes.
