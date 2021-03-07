O'Reilly scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

O'Reilly gave the Blues a 3-0 lead at 11:05 of the first period with his eighth goal of the season. That was it for the offense Saturday. The Ontario native is up to 24 points, 62 shots on goal and five power-play points in 25 contests. With Vladimir Tarasenko back from a shoulder injury, O'Reilly could ultimately have an elite scorer on his right side going forward. The Blues' forward group is deep, so O'Reilly should have plenty of teammates to set up in all situations.