Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Caps career year with more points

O'Reilly put up two assists in a 3-2 shootout win over the Canucks. He also scored in the shootout.

O'Reilly has had the best season of his career. He finished with 77 points (28 goals, 49 assists) in 82 games. The goal total equalled his career mark; the points eclipsed his previous best of 64. O'Reilly has been remarkably consistent over the last month, picking up at least a point in 12 of his 17 games (four goals, 10 assists). His production plus his PIM (just 12) will have some giving him consideration for the Lady Byng trophy. O'Reilly will be hard-pressed for a nomination, but the fact he'll be considered by some tells the story about his season.