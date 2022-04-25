O'Reilly notched an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

The assist snapped a three-game point drought for the center. O'Reilly has still been a little quiet on offense with just five helpers in 10 games since his last goal. The 31-year-old is up to 52 points, 159 shots on net, a plus-11 rating and 35 blocked shots through 76 appearances.