O'Reilly scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Just after a power play expired, O'Reilly collected a loose puck and netted the Blues' lone goal. The 30-year-old center has scored in three of the last four games. He's up to 13 goals, 34 points, 82 shots on net and a plus-13 rating in 37 appearances this year. He should continue to be productive in a top-line role.