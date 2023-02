O'Reilly (foot) might return Saturday versus Arizona, Blues coach Craig Berube told Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.

O'Reilly needs to get cleared first though, especially because they want to be sure that his foot is completely ready in an effort to prevent any potential re-injury. The 32-year-old has 10 goals and 16 points in 37 contests this season. He last played Dec. 31.