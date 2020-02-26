Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Collects pair of points
O'Reilly scored a goal and picked up an assist with two shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-5 win over Chicago. He also won 14 of 25 faceoffs (56.0 percent).
O'Reilly tied the game at 3-3 just under four minutes into the final frame, a period in which the two teams combined for six goals. He also drew an assist on a Justin Faulk goal midway through the third. O'Reilly has five points in his last four games and is a plus-6 in that stretch. While it looks like the 29-year-old is going to miss the 20-goal mark for the first time since 2014-15, he's still provided the Blues with 56 points in 64 games.
