Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Collects power-play assist
O'Reilly notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.
O'Reilly set up Alex Pietrangelo's go-ahead goal in the second period. While his point streak ended at four games Tuesday in Vancouver, O'Reilly now has nine points in his last six appearances. The center is up to 17 points in as many contests overall in 2019-20.
