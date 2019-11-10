Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Compiles two points on power play
O'Reilly tallied a goal, dished a helper and fired five shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.
O'Reilly's power-play marker in the second period put the Blues ahead 2-0. Then, he served up David Perron on the man advantage in overtime, returning the favor from early to secure the win. The star center has five goals and 19 points through 18 games this season, with 10 of his points coming on the man advantage. O'Reilly set a career high with 77 points in 82 contests last year -- he seems determined to at least match that mark in 2019-20.
More News
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Collects power-play assist•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Strikes for OT winner•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Erupts for four-point night•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Four-point night in Ottawa•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Two helpers in OT loss•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Crowned best defensive forward•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.