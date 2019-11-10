Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Compiles two points on power play

O'Reilly tallied a goal, dished a helper and fired five shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.

O'Reilly's power-play marker in the second period put the Blues ahead 2-0. Then, he served up David Perron on the man advantage in overtime, returning the favor from early to secure the win. The star center has five goals and 19 points through 18 games this season, with 10 of his points coming on the man advantage. O'Reilly set a career high with 77 points in 82 contests last year -- he seems determined to at least match that mark in 2019-20.