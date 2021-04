O'Reilly scored a goal and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

O'Reilly provided some late heroics, scoring with just two seconds left in overtime to give the Blues the win. The 30-year-old has seven goals and an assist in his last eight games. He's up to 17 tallies, 39 points, 93 shots on net and a plus-18 rating through 41 contests overall. O'Reilly has been quite productive in a top-six, all-situations role.