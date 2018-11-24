O'Reilly went plus-2 with a goal and an assist in Friday's 6-2 home win over the Predators.

O'Reilly has been lights out for the Blues, as he's currently rocking a 1.19 points-per-game pace. This is a rate he never came close to approaching in six years of service time with the Avalanche or even a three-year stint in Buffalo. He's developed a solid rapport with top-line cohort Vladimir Tarasenko, and ROR's terrific line defense has him on track for a banner campaign.