Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Continues to flash two-way game
O'Reilly went plus-2 with a goal and an assist in Friday's 6-2 home win over the Predators.
O'Reilly has been lights out for the Blues, as he's currently rocking a 1.19 points-per-game pace. This is a rate he never came close to approaching in six years of service time with the Avalanche or even a three-year stint in Buffalo. He's developed a solid rapport with top-line cohort Vladimir Tarasenko, and ROR's terrific line defense has him on track for a banner campaign.
More News
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Registers two more goals•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Point streak reaches 10 games•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Registers 20 points in 14 games•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Extends point streak to eight games•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Reaches six-game point streak•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Extends point streak to four•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...