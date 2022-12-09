O'Reilly produced an assist, four shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

O'Reilly set up a Josh Leivo goal in the third period. With four goals and two helpers in his seven contests, O'Reilly is finally starting to find his way on offense. The center's season numbers still look rather lackluster -- he's at 14 points, 58 shots and a minus-19 rating in 27 appearances -- that's barely a 40-point pace for a player who hasn't had less than 54 points in any season since 2012-13.