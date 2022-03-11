O'Reilly scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist, went plus-3 and blocked two shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Rangers.

O'Reilly struck just 15 seconds into the second period, and he also helped out on a Jake Walman insurance marker. Since the start of March, O'Reilly has two goals and three assists after a rather lackluster February (four points in eight games). The center has compiled 38 points, 119 shots and a plus-9 rating through 53 outings.