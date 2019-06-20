Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Crowned best defensive forward

O'Reilly was awarded the Selke Trophy as the league's top defensive forward for the 2018-19 season.

Coming off a Stanley Cup and a Conn Smythe winning campaign, O'Reilly was able to add best defensive forward to his accolades. On top of his 77 points in 82 games, the 28-year-old was a plus-22 with 36 blocked shots this season. Following career highs in plus-minus, assists and points, O'Reilly will hope to follow up a storybook season with the Blues next year.