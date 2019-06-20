Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Crowned best defensive forward
O'Reilly was awarded the Selke Trophy as the league's top defensive forward for the 2018-19 season.
Coming off a Stanley Cup and a Conn Smythe winning campaign, O'Reilly was able to add best defensive forward to his accolades. On top of his 77 points in 82 games, the 28-year-old was a plus-22 with 36 blocked shots this season. Following career highs in plus-minus, assists and points, O'Reilly will hope to follow up a storybook season with the Blues next year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...