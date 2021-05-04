O'Reilly scored an empty-net goal on five shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.
O'Reilly scored with nine seconds left in the game. His insurance tally was his 23rd goal of the year. The star center has contributed 49 points, 115 shots on net and a plus-21 rating through 50 appearances.
