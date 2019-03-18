Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Dishes apple in loss
O'Reilly earned an even-strength assist in 22:01 of ice time in Sunday's 4-3 loss against Buffalo.
O'Reilly has been decent in his past 10 games, racking up six points, while averaging 3:04 of power-play ice time in that span. The 28-year-old is currently enjoying his highest point total of his career, sitting at 69 points in 72 games. With O'Reilly two goals away from his career-high, he should continue to be one of the top fantasy assets for the rest of the season.
