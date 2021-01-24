O'Reilly recorded two assists in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

O'Reilly had two secondary helpers, the first on Torey Krug's power-play tally in the first period and the second on Jaden Schwartz's empty-netter in the third. It was a much needed performance for O'Reilly, who now has three assists, 10 shots on goal and a minus-1 rating through five contests. Fantasy managers know the 29-year-old doesn't score as much as he racks up helpers, but he's capable of better than what he's shown so far.