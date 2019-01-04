Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Dishes two helpers Thursday

O'Reilly tallied to assists -- one on the power-play -- while adding four shots and winning 12 of 20 faceoffs during Thursday's 5-2 romp over the Capitals.

O'Reilly has been as advertised in his first season with the Blues with three goals and eight points in his last nine games and nearly a point-per-game pace near the midway point of the 2018-19 campaign. With a vastly improved plus-7 rating, the 27-year-old is on track for a career season and should never come out of your lineup.