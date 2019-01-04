Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Dishes two helpers Thursday
O'Reilly tallied to assists -- one on the power-play -- while adding four shots and winning 12 of 20 faceoffs during Thursday's 5-2 romp over the Capitals.
O'Reilly has been as advertised in his first season with the Blues with three goals and eight points in his last nine games and nearly a point-per-game pace near the midway point of the 2018-19 campaign. With a vastly improved plus-7 rating, the 27-year-old is on track for a career season and should never come out of your lineup.
More News
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Lone goal not enough for Notes•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Stuns Avs with finisher•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Keeps raking in points•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Continues to flash two-way game•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Registers two more goals•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Point streak reaches 10 games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...