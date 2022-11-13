O'Reilly scored a goal, dished an assist and blocked four shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

O'Reilly's endured a brutal start to the year, but he showed some signs of life Saturday. He helped out on a Brandon Saad goal in the first period, and his third-period tally was the game-winner. O'Reilly is up to four points (three goals, one assist) through 13 games, with three of those points coming in his last three outings. He's added 20 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating, but he may be on the verge of turning things around.