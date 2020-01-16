Play

Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Ends drought with goal

O'Reilly netted a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers.

O'Reilly went seven games without a goal before scoring Wednesday. The 28-year-old center is up to 41 points (nine tallies, 32 helpers), 80 shots and 14 power-play points through 48 contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories