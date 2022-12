O'Reilly scored a goal on five shots in the Blues' 5-4 loss in overtime to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

O'Reilly hit the scoresheet for the first time in seven games, snapping a shot past Ilya Samsonov to cut the Maple Leafs' lead to 3-2. The Blues' captain has struggled all season, posting a minus-26 rating along with 10 goals and 16 points in 35 games. An unrestricted free agent after this season, O'Reilly may be a candidate to be moved if the Blues fall out of the playoff race.