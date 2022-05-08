O'Reilly scored a power-play goal and dished out two assists in Sunday's 5-2 Game 4 win over the Wild.

O'Reilly provided an insurance marker to cap the scoring with exactly one minute left in the third period. Prior to that, he helped set up goals by David Perron and Jordan Kyrou, each of whom also scored another without O'Reilly's assistance. The Blues' battle-tested captain has unsurprisingly picked up his production in the playoffs, as O'Reilly has three goals and three assists through four games.