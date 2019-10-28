Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Erupts for four-point night
O'Reilly scored two goals and two assists, one of each on the power play, in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.
After managing to produce only one helper in his prior seven games, the veteran center erupted for his second four-point performance of the season, and his power-play tally late in the third period sent the game to OT. O'Reilly's volatile efforts have averaged out to a point-a-game pace, and he now has three goals and 12 points through 12 games.
