O'Reilly scored a power-play goal on two shots, dished three assists and went plus-4 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

O'Reilly set up tallies by Vince Dunn and Jordan Kyrou in the first period. In the third, O'Reilly's power-play goal ended up being the game winner, and he also had a hand in David Perron's empty-netter. The four-point burst ended a three-game mini-slump for O'Reilly, who is up to 10 goals, 31 points, 72 shots on net and a plus-11 rating in 31 contests this season.