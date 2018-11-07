Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Extends point streak to eight games
O'Reilly recorded a hat trick while posting a plus-2 rating and five shots in a 4-1 victory against the Hurricanes on Tuesday.
That extends O'Reilly's point streak to eight games. During that stretch, he has seven goals and 15 points. This hot streak has O'Reilly off to one of the best starts in his career with seven goals and 19 points. O'Reilly is clearly a strong candidate to once again record 20 goals and 60 points this season.
More News
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Reaches six-game point streak•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Extends point streak to four•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Three-game point streak•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Scores first goal with Blues•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Garners power-play helper•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Notches three assists•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...