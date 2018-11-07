O'Reilly recorded a hat trick while posting a plus-2 rating and five shots in a 4-1 victory against the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

That extends O'Reilly's point streak to eight games. During that stretch, he has seven goals and 15 points. This hot streak has O'Reilly off to one of the best starts in his career with seven goals and 19 points. O'Reilly is clearly a strong candidate to once again record 20 goals and 60 points this season.