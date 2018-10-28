O'Reilly had a goal and two assists during Saturday's 7-3 win over Chicago.

O'Reilly was involved in three of seven goals on the night as he extended his point streak to four games. O'Reilly's goal was his third of the season, while his two assists took him to 11 on the year, good enough for a top three total in the league. O'Reilly will look to continue his hot streak Thursday against Las Vegas.