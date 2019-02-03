Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Extends point streak to seven games
O'Reilly scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
The 27-year-old has found the scoresheet in seven straight games, and O'Reilly has now racked up six goals and 20 points in 16 games since Christmas. He's on a point-a-game pace for the first time in his career, and the move to St. Louis is agreeing with him in other ways as well -- after finishing in the red in plus-minus for eight straight seasons, O'Reilly has a strong plus-17 rating so far in 2018-19.
